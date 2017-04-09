A Focus On Faith: Christians Celebrate Palm Sunday At Cathedral Basilica

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Palm Sunday marks the beginning of “Holy Week” on the Christian calendar. It also marks the final week of the Lenten season and Father Pat Tannery was among those worshiping at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City.

“The Holy Week itself is really a time to do a lot of remembering and focus ourselves on the life, death and passion and resurrection of Jesus,” he said.

With blessed palms in hand, those attending the mass listened to the story of Jesus’ arrival in Jerusalem and the events that followed.

“A lot of children and people as he came in on a donkey, placed palm branches or flower branches on the road in front of him,” Father Tannery explained.

READ: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Egypt’s Palm Sunday Church Bombings

The pews filled with regular parishioners and visitors from near and far. Blessed palms were given out to those worshiping.

“It’s very meaningful,” said Judy from Philadelphia. “It really centers us as to what the whole reason of today is and this week is.”

Some say they were able to relish in their faith in a distraction filled world. Megan is from Baltimore. She’s a volleyball coach and her team is in a tournament in Philadelphia. Taking the time to focus on her faith, she could not ask for a better way to start such an important week.

“Amidst all the craziness with volleyball, and it’s all day, everyday, I need to take time out and come celebrate. Doing it really early in the morning really gets my day started right,” she said. “You get a sense of peace about you. You just have time to reflect.”