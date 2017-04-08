Record 12-Run First Inning Helps Phillies Rout Nats 17-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Howie Kendrick had a bases-loaded triple while Philadelphia scored 12 runs for the biggest first inning in team history, and the Phillies routed the Washington Nationals 17-3 on Saturday night.

Philadelphia piled up nine hits and four walks off Jeremy Guthrie (0-1) and Enny Romero in the first. The Phillies didn’t hit any homers in the inning, but did have three doubles. Maikel Franco, Michael Saunders and Tommy Joseph each had two RBIs while Washington set a team mark for runs allowed in an inning.

Perhaps even more troubling for the Nationals, shortstop Trea Turner was lifted with an apparent leg injury after rounding third base in the first inning.

Kendrick had three hits and four RBIs for the game, Saunders had three hits and two RBIs and Cameron Rupp homered and drove in three.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola (1-0) pitched six solid innings, allowing three runs, seven hits and two walks while striking out seven. The right-hander was 1-5 with a 9.82 ERA in his final eight starts last season before being shut down with a right elbow strain in August. A rough spring training didn’t ease concerns about the 2014 first-round pick, but Saturday’s outing likely did.

Nola had plenty of room for error after Philadelphia nearly matched the franchise mark for runs in an inning, set with 13 in the fourth at Cincinnati in 2003. The Nationals’ previous worst inning was a 10-spot by the Milwaukee Brewers on April 18, 2010.

Guthrie turned 38 on Saturday and was pitching in the majors for the first time since 2015. He was lifted after Odubel Herrera’s RBI infield single made it 9-0. His final line wasn’t pretty: 10 runs, six hits and four walks in two-thirds of an inning.

Andres Blanco also homered for Philadelphia, which snapped a seven-game home losing streak to the Nationals while winning for just the second time in the last 15 overall against Washington.

Saunders was a homer shy of the cycle.

Washington’s Daniel Murphy continued his hot start with three hits and two doubles to raise his average to .524. He has at least two hits in all five games.

The Nats put their first two batters on base in the first, and then Murphy laced a one-out single to right, but third base coach Bob Henley held Turner to load the bases for Ryan Zimmerman. Zimmerman grounded sharply to third, and Franco made a strong play to step on the bag and fire to first base for a 5-3, inning-ending double play.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: Turner appeared to injure his groin when he made a quick stop after originally heading home on Murphy’s single to right.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (1-0, 2.57) is coming off seven strong innings against Miami in his first start this season.

Phillies: RHP Jeremy Hellickson (1-0, 1.80) allowed a run over five innings last time out at Cincinnati.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)