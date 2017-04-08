Police: Man Arrested For Setting Fire To Famous 4th Street Deli

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have arrested and charged a man in a string of arson fires in Philadelphia, including one at a landmark sandwich shop.
Police say 59-year-old Juan Barkley is the man seen in surveillance video fleeing the area of South 4th Street moments before a fire started at Famous 4th Street Delicatessen in Queen Village on February 12.
The flames caused structural damage to the Deli.
Authorities say Barkley is also responsible for intentionally setting two other fires in the city in January.
The first on January 17 damaged an overhead facade in the 800 block of Ranstead Street. Less than two weeks later, a second fire in the 700 block of South 5th Street damaged a parked vehicle.
All three fires were declared arson, and an investigation led authorities to Barkley.
He has been charged with three counts of arson and related offenses.