Philly Gets Taste Of Life On Farm At Pa. Convention Center

April 8, 2017 10:56 AM By Anita Oh
Filed Under: Anita Oh, Pennsylvania Convention Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s largest single-day local food festival is in town at the Pennsylvania Convention Center Saturday.

More than 180 vendors from across the state are expected at the 7th annual Philly Farm and Food Fest, including Philly Fair Trade Roasters and Breakway Farms.

“It’s all about supporting the local community,” said Joe Miller of Trickling Springs Creamery in Chambersburg, Pa.

There will also be barnyard animals, such as baby goats, pigs, and alpacas, a libations lounge, and a kids corner.

Inside is a live high tunnel display with local produce, such as squash, tomatoes, and eggplants. Farmers use high tunnels, which enable them to harvest more crops than in an open planting field.

Eyewitness News got a behind-the-scenes preview as vendors, including cheesemongers, bakers, chefs, farmers, and brewers set up early Saturday morning.

Many vendors say it’s important to stay local and support the community.

Doors opened to VIP members at 10 a.m. and at 11 a.m. for the general public.

More from Anita Oh
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away
Best Upcoming Charity Events In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia