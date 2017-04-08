Philly Gets Taste Of Life On Farm At Pa. Convention Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s largest single-day local food festival is in town at the Pennsylvania Convention Center Saturday.

More than 180 vendors from across the state are expected at the 7th annual Philly Farm and Food Fest, including Philly Fair Trade Roasters and Breakway Farms.

“It’s all about supporting the local community,” said Joe Miller of Trickling Springs Creamery in Chambersburg, Pa.

There will also be barnyard animals, such as baby goats, pigs, and alpacas, a libations lounge, and a kids corner.

Inside is a live high tunnel display with local produce, such as squash, tomatoes, and eggplants. Farmers use high tunnels, which enable them to harvest more crops than in an open planting field.

Eyewitness News got a behind-the-scenes preview as vendors, including cheesemongers, bakers, chefs, farmers, and brewers set up early Saturday morning.

Many vendors say it’s important to stay local and support the community.

Doors opened to VIP members at 10 a.m. and at 11 a.m. for the general public.