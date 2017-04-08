Nostalgia Fest Brings Pop Culture Stars, Vintage Items To Bensalem

BENSALEM, PA (CBS) – Bucks County is the place to be this weekend if you want to feel a little sentimental.

The first ever Nostalgia Fest Philly kicked off Saturday at Fisher’s Tudor House in Bensalem, featuring some big names in pop culture from the 1980’s and 1990’s.

One of them is “the man of 10,000 sound effects” Michael Winslow of Police Academy fame.

“I’ve gotten some very odd requests,” he told KYW Newsradio, before sharing with us some of his famous impersonations.

Among the other noteable names on hand, the one and only Gary Busey:

“It’s great to come see the fans,” he said, “the people who go see the movies you’re in, because without them you wouldn’t have a job.”

David Faustino, aka “Bud Bundy” from Married With Children, seconds that.

“It’s cool to meet some of the local cats from Philadelphia who grew up with you and loved you since you started watching the show and that you helped make laugh,” Faustino said.

Whether you know him as “Dorn” in Major League or “Arnie Becker” in L.A. Law, Corbin Bernsen has lots of fans in the region who are glad to see him as well.

“It’s why we do what we do, we like to entertain people, and to know some of the stuff we’ve done has lasted years, that’s always a good thing,” he said.

In the next room over, vendors like Neil Shore have booths set up, full of vintage toys and other items.

“We have everything from Saved By the Bell dolls, Pee Wee Herman dolls, Ghostbuster dolls. The most popular thing seemed to be the Uncle Jesse puzzle. We have a jigsaw puzzle with John Stamos from Full House, that got the most interest it seems,” said Shore.

Outside was an 80’s and 90’s themed beer and wine festival, full of food trucks too.

Nostalgia Fest Philly continues on Sunday.