Harmony Prevails As Vazquez Takes Oath In Contested 197th PA House Election

HARRISBURG (CBS) — A battle is looming over the recent special election in North Philadelphia’s 197th state House district, but it was all sweetness and light when Emilio Vazquez was sworn into office this past week.

With Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai presiding, and nothing but collegiality in the air, the oath of office was administered and the proverbial red carpet was rolled out on the House floor.

“It is our pleasure to welcome Representative Emilio Vazquez to this distinctive body, and he has, of course, taken his seat. We wish you great success as you represent the good people of the 197th legislative district,” Turzai said.

There was no sign of the controversy that lingers over the special election to fill the seat, which Democrat Vazquez won as a write-in candidate.

In addition to threatened court challenges, the State Office of Attorney General, at the request of Republican House leaders, has joined with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office to investigate allegations that election laws were violated.