Fire Tears Through Home In Sicklerville; Firefighter Injured

SICKLERVILLE, NJ. (CBS) — Flames ripped through a townhome early Saturday morning in Winslow Township, New Jersey.
The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at a home in the unit block of Candle Stick Lane in Sicklerville.
Crews arrived to heavy flames shooting from a third floor window.
The home was evacuated along with five connecting townhouses.
The fire was extinguished before it could spread. There was no damage to surrounding homes.
Authorities say one firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling the blaze and was evaluated at the scene.
There were no other injuries reported.
There was no word on what sparked the fire.