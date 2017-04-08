Drexel University Opens New Wellness Hub

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drexel University has opened the Community Wellness HUB at 36th and Spring Garden Streets in West Philadelphia.
The ribbon has been cut for the Community Wellness Hub at Drexel’s Dornsife Center for Neighborhood Partnerships. Loretta Sweet Jemmott, with Drexel’s College of Nursing and Health Professions spearheaded the effort.The goal is to address the disparities of residents near campus in Mantua and Powelton Village.
“We are going to have programs. In the hub, we are going to have health education, screening, and referral. We are going to have counseling programs, treatment, you name it we’ll have it. All community driven, community based, community voiced,” said Jemmott
She met with 600 residents individually to hear their concerns. Among the issues were chronic health, behavior, mental health, access to care, environmental health, and access to healthy food.