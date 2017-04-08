Cycling Fundraiser Aims To Help People With Disabilities Get Back Into Sports

April 8, 2017 10:00 PM By Lynne Adkins
KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local non-profit is hosting a bike ride next month in Chester County to benefit people with disabilities.

The Cinco de Mayo Benefit Bike Ride and Walk is Sunday May 7. Chairperson Loretta Cohen says she hopes to raise more than $25,000 for the Pennsylvania Center for Adapted Sports. That group gives people with disabilities the chance to learn and get the equipment needed for them to take part in sports activities.

“Rowing, skiing, kayaking, rock climbing, yoga, we have a youth track and field program,” Cohen said. “Cycling is one of our biggest. Cycling, rowing and skiing are probably our top three where we have the most participants.

You can sign up for a leisurely ride, a 25 or 50-mile more strenuous event or donate at cincodemayoride.org

