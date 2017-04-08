Bucks Beat 76Ers 90-82 To Clinch Playoff Spot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 90-82 on Saturday night to clinch a playoff berth.

The Bucks, who snapped a three-game losing streak, began the night needing a victory and a loss by either Chicago, Indiana or Miami to secure their second postseason berth in three years. The Bulls lost 107-106 to Brooklyn.

Antetokounmpo scored eight points in the third quarter, when the Bucks (41-39) outscored the Sixers 25-12 to take command.

Greg Monroe added 17 points off the bench for Milwaukee, which limited Philadelphia to 35 percent shooting, including 25.8 percent from 3-point range.

Matthew Dellavedova contributed 14 points for the Bucks.

The Sixers, who dropped their sixth straight, shot 22 percent from the floor in the third quarter (4 of 18) and 29.7 percent in the second half (11 of 37).

Richaun Holmes had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Philadelphia. Dario Saric scored 14 points and T.J. McConnell had 10 points and 10 assists.

The Sixers, leading 52-46 early in the second half, missed eight of their next nine shots to fuel a 15-5 Milwaukee run, giving the Bucks a 61-54 lead.

Antetokounmpo provided six points in that stretch, and a 3-pointer from the left corner by backup guard Tony Snell with 5:39 left in the period put the Bucks ahead to stay.

Milwaukee, up 67-60 at the end of the period, extended its lead to as many as 12 in the fourth quarter, when Monroe and Dellavedova each scored eight points.

The Bucks jumped to a 17-9 lead out of the gate behind three dunks from Antetokounmpo, and were up 23-21 at the end of the first quarter.

Milwaukee then went the first four minutes of the second quarter without a field goal, and turned the ball over five times in the first eight. That fueled a 23-11 Philadelphia rush, giving the Sixers a 44-34 lead.

Bucks backup center Spencer Hawes, a former Sixer, answered with Milwaukee’s last eight points of the half, cutting the gap to 48-42 at the break.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Malcolm Brogdon missed his fifth straight game with back tightness, and John Henson sat out his 10th straight with a sprained left thumb. Both worked out Friday and Saturday, and Bucks coach Jason Kidd hopes they can return Monday against Charlotte.

Sixers: Sergio Rodriguez, who had missed the previous six games with a strained left hamstring, has been ruled out for the last three of the regular season as well. Philadelphia has now lost six players to season-ending injuries. . Saric, plagued by plantar fasciitis in his left foot, continues to be restricted to 24 minutes a night. . Saric celebrated his 23rd birthday Saturday.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Milwaukee hosts Charlotte on Monday, in its final regular-season home game.

Sixers: Philadelphia closes out its home schedule against Indiana on Monday.

