‘Beeping Eggs’ Make Easter Egg Hunting Possible For Blind 8-Year-Old Boy

FLOURTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – In the midst of the joyful giggles during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Saint Miriam Parish in Flourtown on Saturday was a constant beep that sounded like a smoke detector.

Big beeping eggs weren’t alerting the participants to danger but allowing a visually impaired boy experience an Easter tradition like never before.

“I was listening to where they were and with daddy’s help I was really zoning in on them,” says 8-year-old Andrew Godwin of Bristol.

Saint Miriam’s got help from the Montgomery County Bomb Squad in making 50 beeping Easter Eggs for the visually impaired.

It’s a program from the International Associations of Bomb Technicians and Investigators that provides local bomb squads with electronic training materials which result in beeping Easter Eggs.

Saint Miriam’s reached out to area blind associations but Andrew was the only one able to attend the first beeping egg event.

They hope to have more kids next year but either way, little Andrew and his dad Andrew had a blast.

“Being able to do the egg hunt independently as blind individuals was liberating,” says Godwin.