Zeoli Show Log 04.07.17

April 7, 2017 5:27 PM By Rich Zeoli
3pm- Last night, Donald Trump launched an air strike against the Syrian airbase responsible for having used chemical weapons against civilians earlier in the week.

3:35pm- Sen. Rand Paul believes that Trump did not have the authority to launch an airstrike on Syria without Congressional approval. 

4:20pm- The Senate has confirmed Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. The vote was 54 to 45.

4:35pm- Ann Coulter, author of In Trump We Trust, calls in to discuss Trump’s actions in Syria last night. 

4:50pm- The far left screams sexism after MSNBC pulls Rachel Maddow to allow Brian Williams to cover breaking news on Syria.

4:55pm- Chris Matthews suggests that Donald Trump launched a strike on Syria as a distraction from the ongoing Russian investigation.

5:20pm- During a speech at the Women in the World Summit, Hillary Clinton blamed misogyny, Wikileaks, and FBI Director James Comey for her 2016 presidential defeat. 

5:35pm- Sen. Ted Cruz says there is no good answer for how to handle Syria.

5:50pm- In 2008, ABC News anchors, including Barbra Walters, gushed over Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

