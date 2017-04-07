Zeoli Show Log 04.07.17

3pm- Last night, Donald Trump launched an air strike against the Syrian airbase responsible for having used chemical weapons against civilians earlier in the week.
3:35pm- Sen. Rand Paul believes that Trump did not have the authority to launch an airstrike on Syria without Congressional approval.
4:20pm- The Senate has confirmed Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. The vote was 54 to 45.
4:35pm- Ann Coulter, author of In Trump We Trust, calls in to discuss Trump’s actions in Syria last night.
4:50pm- The far left screams sexism after MSNBC pulls Rachel Maddow to allow Brian Williams to cover breaking news on Syria.
4:55pm- Chris Matthews suggests that Donald Trump launched a strike on Syria as a distraction from the ongoing Russian investigation.
5:20pm- During a speech at the Women in the World Summit, Hillary Clinton blamed misogyny, Wikileaks, and FBI Director James Comey for her 2016 presidential defeat.
5:35pm- Sen. Ted Cruz says there is no good answer for how to handle Syria.
5:50pm- In 2008, ABC News anchors, including Barbra Walters, gushed over Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.