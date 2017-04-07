The Dom Giordano Show: Ambassador John Bolton and Colonel Allen West | April 7

9:00-President Trump orders an air strike on a Syrian airfield.
9:15-Former Ambassador John Bolton joined discussing the attack on the Syrian airfield last night and Susan Rice’s involvement with the unmasking of Americans.
9:25-Ron Paul “zero chance” Assad did this chemical attack.
9:45-Single, fastest strike Martha Raddatz has ever seen.
10:00-Don Rickles passes away at age 90.
10:20-Judge Gorsuch confirmed through the Senate after “nuclear option.”
10:35-Hillary Clinton puts blame on her Presidential loss.
10:45-Lou Gaul takes us to the movies.
11:00-Co-Chairman for the Study of Terrorism and John Templeton Fellow, Ed Turzanski, joined discussing the next steps following the airstrike in Syria.
11:35-Game of the week.
11:45-Colonel Allen West joined with his reaction to the airstrike in Syria.