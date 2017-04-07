Sources: Arrest Made After Fire At South Philly Landmark

April 7, 2017 1:46 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sources close to the investigation tell CBS 3 an arrest has been made after someone started a fire in the back of Famous 4th Street Deli on Bainbridge Street.

Sources say an individual was arrested Friday morning by the ATF Arson Task Force.

 

The alleged arson occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 12.

Moments before the fire ignited, a person can be seen on surveillance video trying to open car doors in the neighborhood.

No word on their identity or specific charges at this time.

