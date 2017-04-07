Philly School District Updates Policy With New Committee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District has a new committee to update the language on its many policies.

From student harassment, to sick leave, to proper use of the internet, the school district has dozens of policies.

The School Reform Commission’s new policy committee met for the first time Thursday to tweak the language in some of them before the changes are presented to the full SRC for a vote.

For example, one policy mentions ‘sufficiently severe’ harassment – and commissioners questioned whether it had to contain the word ‘sufficiently.’

The committee invited public input, but education activist Lynda Rubin noted that the district website didn’t make clear what changes were proposed.

“I don’t know what I’m speaking on if I don’t know why the policy is coming up before you, how you want to change it, or add to it,” she said.

Committee chair Christopher McGinley said that was an easy fix.

“That’s really a fast correction on our part,” said McGinley

He said future policy changes would be clearly spelled out.