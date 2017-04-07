Feminist Org. Bringing Attention To ‘Catcalling’ Through Art

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

April 7, 2017 11:38 PM By Nicole Brewer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–At first glance, it may look like the scene of a crime and one so many of us have fallen victim to.

“It’s very uncomfortable, very off putting,” said Shawnna Williams of University City. “It’s sexually charged and aggressive and rude.”

She’s talking about cat-calling or street harassment, something one local feminist organization wants to bring attention to, through these modern art installations across the city.

“It’s good that there’s someone working on it,” said Zahraa Albsqhi of Philly.

“I think it’s a good idea, comes from good place,” added fellow Philly resident Sarah Wolgamott.

“It does make a statement with things going on. Unfortunately, I was in my own little world not paying attention to it,” said Ryan Reeves.

The tape, which reads “catcall crime scene” and “do not comment on my body,” aims to show how detrimental and downright dangerous harassment can be and how it makes women in particular feel.

And while some overlooked the display, they don’t discount its importance.

“There is no right for a guy to walk up and make a comment. It’s just deplorable,” said Reeves.

The group says that so far, the reaction has been incredibly positive and that people feel encouraged by their decision to address street harassment so blatantly.

