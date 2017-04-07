Philadelphia Officials Dispute Weekly Immigration Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the second time, two Philadelphia cases are in a federal report on illegal immigrants charged with crimes but released from custody, despite requests from immigration authorities.

The city claims the report is wrong.

This is the third weekly report mandated by the same presidential executive order that includes the court-halted “travel ban” and threatens funding to so-called “sanctuary cities” such as Philadelphia.

There were two local cases in the first week that city officials found did not match up with their records, and they, again, say they can’t find a record of the two cases listed this week– purportedly two Mexican nationals released in early March.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officials blame faulty data on the city, for not keeping them better informed. They defend the report, saying, though the information may be incorrect, it puts attention on cities that don’t co-operate with them.

Philadelphia’s policy is only to detain people for whom criminal warrants have been issued, something it says is required by the Fourth Amendment.