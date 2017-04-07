Police: 2 Men Robbed, 1 Shot In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman they say robbed two men then shot one of them in North Philly early this morning.

Police say two men had just taken money out of an ATM at 4th and Wyoming when someone pulled a gun on them and demanded their cash.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says the victim tried to run.

“Upon police arrival, they found a 26-year-old male shot one time in the back. He was conscious.”

The victim was rushed to Temple Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities are now trying to track down the shooter.

“Fortunately, there are several businesses at the intersection that do have cameras.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police.