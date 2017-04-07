PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— A new technology is giving new moms more flexibility.

Breast pumping on the go is a new reality for new mom Tara Reilly

Tara used to spend hours in one place hooked up to a traditional breast pump.

In December she entered a trial group for Willow–a new wearable breast pump that is cordless, battery powered and quiet. The donut shaped bag has a one way valve to prevent leakage. The bags are freezer safe and disposable. Each pump weighs less than a pound.

“It’s super comfortable,” Tara says.

Several companies are trying to make pumps smaller and more portable.

“Not all moms have access to private rooms or sometimes public restrooms. We want moms to not have to undress and really maintain that dignity,” said Naomi Kelman, CEO of Willow.

Willow also works with an app. It tells you how much you’ve pumped and for how long.

But convenience comes at a cost.

Willow is expected to retail around $430.

The company says its device can also sense when a woman’s milk is ready to be pumped. They say it’s the first cordless model.