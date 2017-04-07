Local Experts Weigh In On Syrian Missile Strike

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local foreign policy experts say, while President Trump has changed his view on intervening in Syria, he sent a clear message by ordering the “targeted” U.S. missile strike against the Assad regime.

Edward Turzanski, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute in Philadelphia, says, while Donald Trump had warned as a candidate against the U.S. being pulled into the six-year-old Syrian civil war, President Trump changed his mind.

“The most enduring influence on any American president has to be American national interest,” said Turzanski.

He says the horrific images of the victims, and the visits to the White House by the President of Egypt and the King of Jordan, influenced the President and his national security team about intervening in Syria.

“The administration delivered a jab, if you will, to use boxing parlance. It was a clean shot intended to get the attention of the Assad regime,” Turzanski said.

Turzanzki says Assad is “a very problematic client for Russia.” He says Russian President Putin is feeling pressure on a number of fronts.

“He does not need a client dragging him into a situation which is morally indefensible and winds up causing a number of geo-political and military problems,” he said.

Turzanski says Trump’s move was a “full-throated articulation of the American point of view” in Syria, but it also “sends a message to the North Koreans and others who may be tempted to engage in the use, or threat of the use, of weapons of mass destruction.”

President Obama was on the brink of punishing Syria in 2013 for a previous chemical attack on civilians, but he did not follow through.

Michael Horowitz, an associate professor of political science (and the associate director of Perry World House) at the University of Pennsylvania, says the situation in Syria is more complicated now. He says the risks of widening the conflict are greater because of Russia’s deep military cooperation with Syria.

“One of the concerns about striking Syria in the first place had been the risk of Russian casualties, and thus, the potential for escalation,” said Horowitz.

Russia was warned of the attack before it took place.

“Is this essentially a ‘punch in the nose’ that causes Assad to realize that even as he fights in the civil war, that he can’t use chemical weapons? Or, is this something that causes Russia and Syria to continue to escalate, believing that the Trump administration would not go further,” Horowitz said.

Horowitz says world leaders are trying to figure out whether it reflects a more conventional “hawkish American foreign policy,” or whether this was a “one-off strike.”

He says it makes America’s potential adversaries uncertain how the US will respond, “making the notion of uncertainty a virtue.”