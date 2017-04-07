LaVar Ball: You Can’t Win Championship With 3 White Guys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — LaVar Ball is back at it.
The eccentric father of UCLA guard and top rated NBA draft Lonzo Ball, blamed the Bruins’ Elite 8 loss to Kentucky on too many white players.
“Realistically you can’t win no championship with three white guys because the foot speed is too slow,” Ball told The Orange County Register. “I told Lonzo, ‘One of these games you might need to go for 30 or 40 points.’
“It turned out that was the one game [against Kentucky]. Then once they get to the Elite 8, they’re right there.”
UCLA had three white starters in Bryce Alford, TJ Leaf and Thomas Welsh. They lost 86-75 in the Sweet 16 to Kentucky.
Lonzo Ball is projected to be a top three pick in this summer’s NBA draft. The Sixers could potentially have two top five picks and one inside the top three.