Interview: Anthrax Talks Touring And Trump: “It’s Not The End Of The World”

By Michael Cerio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After thirty-five years of metal, not much shakes Scott Ian and Charlie Benante of Anthrax.

“The thirty-five kind of came and went” explains Ian of Anthrax’s anniversary before their show at Electric Factory in Philadelphia. “We’re just in the middle of doing just what we do.”

Rather than revel in the milestone, the thrash icons went full speed ahead with their eleventh effort For All Kings. The album was just the latest in a legacy, landing in the Billboard top ten as the band continued to pack venues across the globe.

“For All Kings for us was a record that, when we were making it, I think we all knew we had some good stuff in it” adds drummer Charlie Benante. “We were very excited about it.”

Just as they avoided being swept up in the celebration of thirty-five years in the game, they also seem to have side-stepped the hysteria of our current political climate.

“Did something happen in the last year, that people are talking about?” jokes an outspoken but exhausted Scott Ian. “Something about making America metal again. Am I wrong? That’s what we were trying to do. We’re trying make America metal again. MAMA. I think that reads better.”

“Honestly I checked out, a while ago” says Ian. “All and all my deep down believe is whatever happens in the next four years, it’s not the end of the world. I don’t have enough time in my day. I have too much to do honestly to sit and have the news on in the background and to get angry about things.”

“I don’t know who the hell to believe anymore” echoes Benante about the constant cycle of outrage and coverage of cable news.

“You want the kumbaya moment right now?” offers Ian. “We’re on tour. We left for tour February 1st this year with a new regime in power here in the United States, and certainly when we’re looking out at thousands of people at a show – half of them are thinking one way and half of them are thinking the other way. When we’re all under the same roof, nobody gives a ****.”

“Not to sound so cliché and cheesy, but there really is a way for people to get along.”

“It really isn’t the end of the world” concludes Ian. “I think saying that Trump is going to be the end of the world is giving that guy way too much power.”

Anthrax continues their tour of the U.S. with For All Kings available now. To hear much more from Scott Ian and Charlie Benante, listen to the full interview below or watch the video here.