Fans Eager To See Young Phillies Team Develop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Traditions are renewed in South Philadelphia today, as the Phillies play their first home game of the season.
Few fans expect the Phils to dominate this year, but fans like Bill Horton of Blackwood are eager to see the young team develop.
“I’d like to see them just play well, play consistent. Hopefully that they win and have a winning record, or winning season this year.”
Mary McMullen of South Philadelphia is also a fan, even if she hasn’t been analyzing the box scores.
“I’m excited to go to the games. I haven’t watched any of the spring training, but my friend went down to Florida and watched them and he said they looked good. So I’ll take his word for it.”
A sellout crowd gets to see for themselves, for the first time this season.
Hardy @Phillies fans camp for #OpeningDay standing room tix pic.twitter.com/cqR63wInGR
— Mike DeNardo (@DeNardoKYW) April 7, 2017