Father, Son Charged After NJ Bar Fight About Eagles Leaves 2 Hurt

April 7, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: Eagles, Fight, New Jersey

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Police say a heated discussion about the Philadelphia Eagles in a New Jersey bar left two men injured and a father and son under arrest.

Winslow Township police responded to Joe’s Tavern on Thursday night and found 36-year-old Jamel Davis in the parking lot with head injuries and the tavern owner’s son, 26-year-old Ashish Joseph, with a broken nose.

They said their assailants had driven off.

Officers found 56-year-old Christopher Hoffman and his 32-year-old son, Brittan Holland, covered in blood in their home. Police say they told officers they engaged in a mutual fight.

Police say Hoffman was wearing Pittsburgh Steelers slippers and Holland admitted to being a Dallas Cowboys fan.

They’re charged with aggravated assault. It’s not known if they have lawyers.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia