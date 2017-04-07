Celebrity Animal Trainer Debuts New Dog Training Book

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A celebrity animal trainer is out with a book on how to train a dog in seven days.
You may have seen Brandon McMillan on the TV show “Lucky Dog,” which airs on CBS 3 on Saturdays at 9am. He transforms untrained shelter dogs into well-mannered pets.
McMillan is out with a book, called “Lucky Dog Lessons”. In it, he talks about seven common commands for a dog to overcome its behavior problems.
“The seven common commands are sit, stay, down, come, off, heel, and no,” McMillan explained.
He tells KYW Newsradio that you can use this to tackle problems like “excessive barking, a lot of young dogs have that, counter surfing, house training.”
And, he says, you can train your pet in one week.