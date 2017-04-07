Adult Easter Egg Hunt Coming To Philly With $5,000 In Prizes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Keller’s Butter is bringing the Easter fun to Philadelphia and $5,000 in gift cards is up for grabs.
The company says on April 11 they are holding an Easter egg hunt for adults.
The hunt will feature 1,000 brightly colored Easter eggs sprinkled across Dilworth Park on Tuesday morning.
Some of the eggs will be loaded with prizes, some from local retailers, including $5,000 in gift cards to cover your Easter grocery shopping.
A life-size Easter bunny will also be on hand to help hunters spot the grand prize eggs, Keller’s Butter says.