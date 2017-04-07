2 Dead After Truck Rams Pedestrians On Stockholm Street

April 7, 2017 10:20 AM

STOCKHOLM (CNN) — Two people have been killed after a vehicle was driven onto the busiest street in the center of Stockholm, according to the Swedish Security Police.

Parliament and the Stockholm subway are in lockdown, a Swedish Security Police spokesman told Swedish public radio.

“Some kind of vehicle has been driven into a street full of pedestrians,” Swedish Police spokesman Lars Vilstrom told CNN Friday. “We have a lot of police officers on the scene. We don’t have numbers yet,” he said.

“Police are on location securing the area. People have been injured but we cannot give a number of injuries at this time,” a police spokesman said.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has been informed about the situation in Stockholm and is returning to the capital from the west right now, his spokesman Erik Nises told CNN.

The Swedish Security Service received information at 12.55 p.m. on Friday that a truck had been driven into a crowd on Drottninggatan in Stockholm, a press officer told CNN.

A large number of people were injured.

Intensive intelligence work is underway in order to identify the person or persons behind the attack, the spokesman said.

Developing story – more to come
The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia