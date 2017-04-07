2 Charged In Sexual Assault of Teen In Wildwood

April 7, 2017 10:43 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey, Sexual Assault, Wildwood, Wildwood Police Department

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS)—Police in Wildwood are investigating the sexual assault of a 15-year-old.

It happened in the early morning hours of April 2 in the 100 block of East Rio Grande Ave.

According to the Wildwood Police Department, the 15 year-old girl was provided alcohol and narcotics, and then sexually assaulted by two men without “consent due to intoxication.”

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Travon Smith, 18, and Mickiah Butler,20, both of Wildwood.

Both men are facing charges of aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Smith and Butler were lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia