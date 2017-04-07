2 Charged In Sexual Assault of Teen In Wildwood

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS)—Police in Wildwood are investigating the sexual assault of a 15-year-old.
It happened in the early morning hours of April 2 in the 100 block of East Rio Grande Ave.
According to the Wildwood Police Department, the 15 year-old girl was provided alcohol and narcotics, and then sexually assaulted by two men without “consent due to intoxication.”
As a result of the investigation, police arrested Travon Smith, 18, and Mickiah Butler,20, both of Wildwood.
Both men are facing charges of aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Smith and Butler were lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center.