WEATHER BLOG: Cool & Windy for the Phillies Home Opener

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–The heavy storms have moved out, but low pressure remains in control of our forecast through the end of the week before some big changes head our way starting this weekend.

Today’s storms produced reports of damage, including a roof ripped off a building in West Conshohocken. Most of the area clocked in with around 1″ of rain, with some isolated higher amounts – a deluge to be sure, but not enough to cause widespread flooding, which is always good news!

The worst of the storms have long since exited, but we’ll still be seeing scattered showers through the overnight hours and a few showers possible Friday as well, as the back edge of the low moves through. Friday is a cool, cloudy, windy day, with temperatures barely making it into the low 50’s and winds gusting as high as 30 mph. Not the best day for a Phillies home opener – make sure you bundle up if you’re headed to Citizens’ Bank Park.

The good news?

The pattern breaks just in time for the weekend. We’ll bid farewell to this large sluggish storm and welcome back sunshine on Saturday, though it will still be breezy as the low exits through the Canadian maritime provinces.

Winds die down Sunday and we kick start a big warm-up – temperatures headed for the upper 60’s on Sunday and into the 70’s next week!