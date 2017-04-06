Victim Advocacy Banquet Honors Two Who Have Gone Above & Beyond

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s National Crime Victim’s week — and Philadelphia’s Coalition for Victim Advocacy held their annual awards banquet Thursday afternoon in Center City, to honor those who go above and beyond, to help victims and their families.

Dozens of police officers, lawyers and victim advocates gathered inside the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office to honor those who are behind the scenes of justice, assisting anyone affected by crimes.

Amanda Bee works as a Victim Witness Coordinator in the DA’s office and said, “We live in a world right now, where it is so offender focused.”

Bee was honored for helping to relocate and assist witnesses and victims of crime.

“The justice happens when these brave people come forward and say I saw this homicide,” she said.

Yusuf Jackon is a Detective in the DA’s Office Juvenile Division and said, “Victims are always victimized twice.”

Jackson was also being honored for his work with kids.

“People are hurting, people need healing, so I just do my part,” said Jackson.

Which sometimes means reaching into his own pocket to fill a refrigerator.

“I see the need and I feel as though I am rewarded for it,” he said.