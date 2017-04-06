Victim Advocacy Banquet Honors Two Who Have Gone Above & Beyond

April 6, 2017 7:36 PM By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under: Kristen Johanson, KYW Newsradio 1060, National Crime Victim's week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s National Crime Victim’s week — and Philadelphia’s Coalition for Victim Advocacy held their annual awards banquet Thursday afternoon in Center City, to honor those who go above and beyond, to help victims and their families.

Dozens of police officers, lawyers and victim advocates gathered inside the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office to honor those who are behind the scenes of justice, assisting anyone affected by crimes.

img 2325 Victim Advocacy Banquet Honors Two Who Have Gone Above & Beyond

Credit: Kristen Johanson 

Amanda Bee works as a Victim Witness Coordinator in the DA’s office and said, “We live in a world right now, where it is so offender focused.”

Bee was honored for helping to relocate and assist witnesses and victims of crime.

“The justice happens when these brave people come forward and say I saw this homicide,” she said.

Environmentalists Say Trump’s Budget Cuts Will Make Philly Air Even Worse

Yusuf Jackon is a Detective in the DA’s Office Juvenile Division and said, “Victims are always victimized twice.”

Jackson was also being honored for his work with kids.

“People are hurting, people need healing, so I just do my part,” said Jackson.

Which sometimes means reaching into his own pocket to fill a refrigerator.

“I see the need and I feel as though I am rewarded for it,” he said.

More from Kristen Johanson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Right Around The Corner
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia