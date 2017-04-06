FLOOD WATCH: THREAT OF HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS | LATEST FORECAST | RADAR | TRAFFIC

Union Searching For First Win As Powerful Portland Come To Town

April 6, 2017 9:39 AM By Greg Orlandini
Filed Under: Greg Orlandini, KYW Philly Soccer Show, Philadelphia Union

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A tough road loss for the Union in DC and now they have the best in MLS team in the Portland Timbers coming to Talen Energy Field.

The KYW Philly Soccer Show gets you ready for this Saturday’s match. First, we have Jamie Goldberg, beat writer for the Oregonian, who gives a primer on the Timbers so far. Sparked by a potent offense, Portland sits atop the Western Conference, but are coming off a tough 1-1 draw at home against New England. Jamie talks about how the Timbers have gone from strength to strength so far with their powerful, entertaining offense. She also talks about how they have weathered some injury issues on defense to maintain their strong start.

Then, Greg and Mike talk about the Union’s disappointing loss to DC United in the nation’s capital last weekend. United hadn’t scored a goal yet this season, but put two passed the Union get their first win, 2-1. The Union’s offense was going nowhere until CJ Sapong came in for Jay Simpson at the striker spot and was able to score. We talk about what the team can do to get on track and pick up their first win.

Listen to the full Philly Soccer Show podcast (runs 40:09)…

——-
“Philly Soccer Show” main page

More CBS Philly Sports News

Follow the KYW Philly Soccer Show on Twitter @kywphillysoccer.

More from Greg Orlandini
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Right Around The Corner
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia