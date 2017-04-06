Union Searching For First Win As Powerful Portland Come To Town

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A tough road loss for the Union in DC and now they have the best in MLS team in the Portland Timbers coming to Talen Energy Field.

The KYW Philly Soccer Show gets you ready for this Saturday’s match. First, we have Jamie Goldberg, beat writer for the Oregonian, who gives a primer on the Timbers so far. Sparked by a potent offense, Portland sits atop the Western Conference, but are coming off a tough 1-1 draw at home against New England. Jamie talks about how the Timbers have gone from strength to strength so far with their powerful, entertaining offense. She also talks about how they have weathered some injury issues on defense to maintain their strong start.

Then, Greg and Mike talk about the Union’s disappointing loss to DC United in the nation’s capital last weekend. United hadn’t scored a goal yet this season, but put two passed the Union get their first win, 2-1. The Union’s offense was going nowhere until CJ Sapong came in for Jay Simpson at the striker spot and was able to score. We talk about what the team can do to get on track and pick up their first win.

Listen to the full Philly Soccer Show podcast (runs 40:09)…

