Report: Eric Frein Taken To Hospital; Trial Delayed Today

MILFORD, Pa. (CBS) — The trial of Eric Frein, the man accused of ambushing and killing a Pennsylvania State Trooper, has been delayed today after Frein was taken to the hospital, according to CBS affiliate WBRE/WYOU.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Troopers told jurors how they responded to the deadly ambush in September in 2014.

Two troopers testified about the exact moments they first heard gunshots at a barracks in the northeastern part of the state.

Emergency responders also described the painful scene.

Chief Mike Miller of the Tafton Fire Company said, “You didn’t know that all of the gunfire you were hearing was cover fire or whether it was someone else. You try to put everything out of your mind that you go through and put it as far back as possible. Having to go through this again just brought it back to life again.”

Frein is charged with opening fire at the Blooming Grove Barracks in Pike County, killing Corporal Bryon Dickson and Trooper Alex Douglass.