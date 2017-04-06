Philly Airport Workers Stage Victory Rally Following Unionization Vote

April 6, 2017 8:46 PM By Mark Abrams
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia airport workers staged a victory rally on Thursday after voting overwhelmingly to unionize.

The victory sweet for nearly 1,400 workers at the airport who are joining 32BJ, Service Employees International Union.

Sam Jenkins has worked at the airport since the ’70s.

“It’s taken 40 years to get a raise,” said Jenkins. “We only got that because of 32BJ.”

Mayor Kenney came by Terminal B to offer up his congratulations.

“I’m sure that the attitude in this airport is going to be ten times better than it ever was,” said Kenney. “People will be served better, we’ll have a better reputation. And, God bless you and all your families.”

Negotiations with the contractors who employ the workers will begin soon.

