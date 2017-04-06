Phillies Give Up Pinch Hit Homer To Reds Pitcher

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Well, you certainly don’t see this every day.
In the Phillies-Red series finale, Philadelphia pitcher Adam Morgan gave up a go-ahead pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the 6th inning…to a pitcher. 25-year-old relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen hit the bomb off Morgan to give Cincy a 5-4 lead.
It’s the second home run of Lorenzen’s career.
94WIP’s Jody MacDonald reports it’s the first time a pitcher has hit a pinch-hit homer since 2009.
The Reds went all of the 2016 without any pinch-hit home runs.