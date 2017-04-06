FLOOD WATCH: HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS | LATEST FORECAST | RADAR | TRAFFIC

Phillies Give Up Pinch Hit Homer To Reds Pitcher

April 6, 2017 3:13 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Well, you certainly don’t see this every day.

In the Phillies-Red series finale, Philadelphia pitcher Adam Morgan gave up a go-ahead pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the 6th inning…to a pitcher. 25-year-old relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen hit the bomb off Morgan to give Cincy a 5-4 lead.

Related: Ryan Howard Signs Minor League Deal With Braves

It’s the second home run of Lorenzen’s career.

94WIP’s Jody MacDonald reports it’s the first time a pitcher has hit a pinch-hit homer since 2009.

The Reds went all of the 2016 without any pinch-hit home runs.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Right Around The Corner
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia