Phillies Give Up Pinch Hit Homer To Reds Pitcher

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Well, you certainly don’t see this every day.

In the Phillies-Red series finale, Philadelphia pitcher Adam Morgan gave up a go-ahead pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the 6th inning…to a pitcher. 25-year-old relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen hit the bomb off Morgan to give Cincy a 5-4 lead.

It’s the second home run of Lorenzen’s career.

94WIP’s Jody MacDonald reports it’s the first time a pitcher has hit a pinch-hit homer since 2009.

Yikes again. Adam Morgan gives up a PH homer to a pitcher ! Hasn't happened in MLB since 2009. Phils down 5-4 in 7th ! — Jody McDonald (@jodymacman) April 6, 2017

The Reds went all of the 2016 without any pinch-hit home runs.