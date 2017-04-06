Penn Football Readies For Sunday’s Spring Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The University of Pennsylvania football team will wrap up off-season spring workouts on Sunday with its annual spring game.

The Quakers are coming off back-to-back seasons where they earned a share of the Ivy League title and head coach Ray Priore has been pleased with the progress in the spring.

“So far I think we’re on schedule,” he tells KYW Newsradio. “I think that we’ve watched some young kids compete really hard. Learning from what we did in the fall and everyone taking the next step in the process.”

Listen to the entire interview with Penn head coach Ray Priore:

Penn has had tremendous success the last couple of years despite featuring a pretty young core group. But they do have some holes to fill for 2017 because of graduation.

“I think there were several different areas we wanted to really look at, highlight,” Priore says. “Obviously, quarterback position, graduating Alek, key spot there to replace. The offensive line as well and even in our kicking game. All three aspects have worked really hard and I think again are on track.”

Alek is Alek Torgersen who enjoyed a brilliant run as a three-year starter at quarterback, setting numerous Penn records and twice earning first-team All-Ivy honors. Torgersen is now generating a lot of NFL Draft buzz.

Priore talks about where the strengths are with the 2017 Quakers right now.

“Obviously the strengths would lie in our receiving core,” Priore says. “With (rising senior) Justin (Watson) coming back, (rising junior) Christian Pearson, I think we feel confident there. Our tight end position we return (talent) there, running back with (rising senior) Tre Solomon. Defensive side, we don’t lose anybody so that’s really a strength across the board.”

Penn’s spring game is set for noon on Sunday.