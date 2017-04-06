Ocean City’s NIV Weekend Will Feature Gloria Gaynor, O-Town & Ryan Cabera

April 6, 2017 8:36 PM
Filed Under: Ocean City

 OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS)—Ocean City is set to celebrate their Night In Venice weekend this summer with a blast from the past, featuring “I Will Survive” singer Gloria Gaynor and 2000s boy-band idols O-Town and Ryan Cabera.

“Rockin’ Through the Decades,” is the theme of the 63 annual parade, a celebration of music, fashion and culture on the rolling waters of the bay.

The fun kicks off on Friday July 21 when O-Town and Cabrera perform at the Ocean City Music Pier.

The celebration continues on Saturday when thousands line the bayfront for one of Ocean City’s biggest parties.

On Sunday, Gaynor will join the Ocean City Pops at the Music Pier to round out a Night in Venice Decades Weekend.

In 1999, O-Town was featured on the network reality show “Making the Band.” The band later signed with Clive Davis’ J Records, released No. 1 singles “Liquid Dreams” and “All or Nothing,” and achieved platinum success with their debut album.

Platinum-selling singer and songwriter Ryan Cabrera is the voice behind hits such as “On the Way Down,” “True” and “Shine On.” He will release his fifth full-length  album later this year.

“‘I Will Survive’ is my mantra, the core of my God-given purpose,” Gaynor says. “It is my privilege and honor to use it to inspire people around the world of every nationality, race, creed, color and age group to join me as I sing and live the words”​

Gaynor is known best for her 1978 anthem “I Will Survive,” and her legendary career has spanned 40 years with songs hitting the charts in all four decades

Entries for boats and homes are currently being accepted online at www.ocnj.us/niv/

To learn more about the event CLICK HERE.

