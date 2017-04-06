NJSP Trooper Helps Mother Deliver Baby Girl On Side of Highway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A New Jersey State Police trooper helped a mother deliver her baby on the side on the highway earlier this morning.
It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday on I-78 in Summit, New Jersey.
Police say the expecting mother was being driven to the hospital when it became evident that the baby wasn’t going to wait.
That’s when she called 911.
State Police Trooper Gesualdo helped the mother deliver the baby in the backseat of the vehicle.
“Within minutes, Tpr. Gesualdo was holding a baby girl in his arms after successfully helping mom with the delivery,” said police on Facebook.
The mother and baby girl were transported to St. Barnabas Medical Center where they are doing well.