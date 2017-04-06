National Liberty Museum Hosts Philly’s First Glass Pipe Exhibit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been billed as the first glass pipe show in a museum setting and it was held in “The Treachery of Images,” exhibit at the National Liberty Museum in Old City.

There are about 50 hand and water pipes in the exhibit created by many local glass artists. One piece is valued at $250,000.

Many of the pieces are functional like a chess set where the individual game pieces are pipes. There is also a sea creature that comes a part, and the green glass testicles are pipes. And there are also many bongs shaped as animals.

The museum’s glass director Meegan Coll said, “We are asking the viewer to look at this as art. That these are sculptures worthy of being in a museum”

“We are a museum of freedom and self expression and tolerance and so we want to show that people should just come and see people’s different expressions of art and celebrate it,” she added.

The Treachery of Images, exhibit is at the National Liberty Museum through May 7, and is free with admission. Find out more at www.libertymuseum.org.