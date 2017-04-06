NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Legoland Discovery Center Finally Opens Its Doors In Plymouth Meeting

April 6, 2017 4:17 PM By Mike Dougherty
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio 1060, Legoland, Mike Dougherty

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA (CBS) — Kids knocked down the lego brick wall at Legoland Discovery Center Philadelphia, officially opening the newest attraction inside the Plymouth Meeting Mall.

From the Thinker at the Rodin Museum, to Billy Penn atop City Hall, to tailgate parties outside the Linc, Legoland has captured the essence of Philadelphia with little bricks.

“Lincoln Financial Field, Legoized. It’s amazingly intricate. Honestly, breath taking,” said one women.

It’s hard to say who was more impressed the kids or their parents.

“Absolutely incredible,” said another women. “I can’t even believe the amount of detail that they put into it.”

General Manager Michael Taylor says a lot of time and effort went into creating this plastic paradise.

“Took over six months to build with 20 builders putting it together,” said Taylor. “It has over a million and a half lego bricks in here.”

He says there are a whole bunch of exhibits and play areas and a 40 seat movie theater where tickets start at $19.

More from Mike Dougherty
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Right Around The Corner
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia