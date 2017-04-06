Lakers’ Surprise Win Over Spurs Helps 76ers Lotto Chances

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gregg Popovich to the rescue!

Somehow, someway, the Lakers won at the Spurs on Wednesday night 102-95. Why is this a big deal? Because the Lakers are significantly helping the Sixers.

With just five games remaining on their schedule, the Los Angeles is 23-55. With that unpredictable win last night coupled with another Phoenix Suns loss (they’ve lost 10 straight) and the Lakers are now 1.5 games ahead of the Suns for NBA’s third worst record.

This affects the Sixers because Philadelphia owns the Lakers’ first-round pick in this year’s draft, as long as it’s not a top-three pick.

The odds of that pick conveying to the Sixers is currently 53.1-percent, according to DerekBodner.com. If the Lakers were to finish as the NBA’s second worst team (behind the 22-57 Suns), those chances of the pick conveying to Philly would decrease to 44.2-percent.

As for the Sixers’ own pick — they’re currently 28-50, good for the NBA’s 5th worst record. The Magic are 27-51, just 1.0 game behind the Sixers for the NBA’s fourth worst record.

The Sixers finish the regular season with home games against the Bulls, Bucks, and Pacers followed by the season finale in New York against the Knicks.

