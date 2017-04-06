Girl, 4, Found Safe After Being Abducted In Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS)—Police in Delaware have launched an investigation after they say a 4-year-old was abducted on Thursday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 4800 block of Sugar Plum Court.

New Castle County Police says witnesses observed a 4-year-old girl playing outside when she was approached by a man.

The suspect then took her to his vehicle and fled, police said.

Officers searched the area until about 8:45 p.m. when a passerby located the child in the area of Banning Park.

Police are continue their search for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man with dark hair, driving a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with any information is asked to call New Castle County Police at (302) 573-2800.