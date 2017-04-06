NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Girl, 4, Found Safe After Being Abducted In Delaware

April 6, 2017 10:43 PM
Filed Under: Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS)—Police in Delaware have launched an investigation after they say a 4-year-old was abducted on Thursday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 4800 block of  Sugar Plum Court.

New Castle County Police says witnesses observed a 4-year-old girl playing outside when she was approached by a man.

The suspect then took her to his vehicle and fled, police said.

Officers searched the area until about 8:45 p.m. when a passerby located the child in the area of Banning Park.

Police are continue their search for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man with dark hair, driving a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with any information is asked to call New Castle County Police at (302) 573-2800.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Right Around The Corner
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia