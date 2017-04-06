Gas Leak Prompts Evacuation Of South Jersey School

GLASSBORO, NJ (CBS) — A gas leak has prompted the evacuation of students and staff from Glassboro Intermediate School in Glassboro, New Jersey.

Authorities say the evacuation was ordered after there was a foul odor at the school.

Police say some students and staff reported feeling nauseous and lightheaded. Emergency personnel came to check on the situation, and detected higher than normal levels of CO inside the school.

There are reports of dozens of kids taken to the hospital.

Glassboro: Gas Leak: Glassboro Intermediate School Delsea dr. High readings. Numerous kids with symptoms. At least 30+ to hospital pic.twitter.com/wuIxW0MoZd — BreakingGloCo (@BreakingGloCo) April 6, 2017

The students and staff were evacuated to Dorothy L. Bullock School, police say.

The students will be transported home from Bullock at the end of the regular school day.

Police say if parents would like to pick their students up at Dorothy L. Bullock School prior to that time, they may do so. They are asked to bring identification with them.