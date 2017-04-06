FLOOD WATCH: THREAT OF HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS | LATEST FORECAST | RADAR | TRAFFIC

Gas Leak Prompts Evacuation Of South Jersey School

April 6, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Glassboro, New Jersey

GLASSBORO, NJ (CBS) — A gas leak has prompted the evacuation of students and staff from Glassboro Intermediate School in Glassboro, New Jersey.

Authorities say the evacuation was ordered after there was a foul odor at the school.

Police say some students and staff reported feeling nauseous and lightheaded. Emergency personnel came to check on the situation, and detected higher than normal levels of CO inside the school.

There are reports of dozens of kids taken to the hospital.

The students and staff were evacuated to Dorothy L. Bullock School, police say.

The students will be transported home from Bullock at the end of the regular school day.

Police say if parents would like to pick their students up at Dorothy L. Bullock School prior to that time, they may do so. They are asked to bring identification with them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Right Around The Corner
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia