Celebrities React To Death Of Don Rickles

April 6, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: Don Rickles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — King of insult comedy Don Rickles passed away on Thursday.

Don Rickles, King Of Insult Comedy, Dies At 90

His publicist Paul Shefrin said he died of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home.

Several celebrities took to social media to express their condolences and honor the legendary comedian.

 

Don Rickles created a style of stand up and owned (!!!) it his entire career of 60+ years. It’s unparalleled. No, I mean, NO ONE did that.

— Kevin Pollak (@kevinpollak) April 6, 2017

