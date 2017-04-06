Celebrities React To Death Of Don Rickles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — King of insult comedy Don Rickles passed away on Thursday.

His publicist Paul Shefrin said he died of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home.

Several celebrities took to social media to express their condolences and honor the legendary comedian.

A God died today. Don Rickles, we did not want to ever lose you. Never. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 6, 2017

A giant loss. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) April 6, 2017

— billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 6, 2017

My friend, my dad, the funniest biggest hearted of them all. A beautiful husband and father. My heart is broken. Rest In Peace. Don Rickles. — bob saget (@bobsaget) April 6, 2017

RIP Don Rickles. Legend. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles created a style of stand up and owned (!!!) it his entire career of 60+ years. It’s unparalleled. No, I mean, NO ONE did that.

— Kevin Pollak (@kevinpollak) April 6, 2017

As Good as it gets and Incomparable. Rest in the Light Legend.#DonRickles pic.twitter.com/tIiw2jbTze — Theo Rossi (@Theorossi) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles was a cyclone of funny with a heart of gold. Is God ready for your maniacal wit? Would love to hear what you said on arrival. — Lewis Black (@TheLewisBlack) April 6, 2017