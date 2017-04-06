Brock Stassi To Make First MLB Start

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brock Stassi is baseball’s feel good story of 2017, thus far.

The 27-year-old and 33rd round pick will make his first MLB start for the Phillies on Thursday afternoon (12:35 p.m.) at the Cincinnati Reds.

Stassi made his debut on Monday, working an eighth inning walk as a pinch-hitter.

Stassi’s story went viral when he broke down after making the team last week.

Related: Top Baseball Analyst Has High Hopes For Jerad Eickhoff

“To be honest with you, I got a little choked up myself when I told him because it was such a great story,” Mackanin said on Wednesday’s 94WIP Morning Show. “I’ve sent up, as a Triple-A manager, I’ve sent guys to the big leagues. It was always the best part of the job. But that was special.”

Here is the Phillies’ full lineup for their series final (1-1) in Cincy: