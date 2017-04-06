Angie’s List: Master Bathrooms Getting Spa Treatment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If your master bathroom is still full of grouted ceramic tile and a tub/shower combo, you’re behind the times. Remodelers and homebuilders say sleek and stylish are hot trends. And one element is on its way out. More in today’s Angie’s List report.

“Remodeling bathrooms is a popular home improvement project, but they’re not cheap,” said Angie’s List founder, Angie Hicks.

Bathroom renovations used to cost between 10 and 15 thousand dollars. But now, 20 thousand is a common starting price. That’s because homeowners want spa-like bathrooms that aren’t as much work.

“They’re tired of fighting the grout lines. They’re tired of having to re-caulk. Maybe they don’t have a lot of people in their family members that squeegee a lot. So, by that maintenance standard, they want something that’s easier to clean,” said bathroom designer, Mary Wright.

Trends include cultured marble, thick-glass shower doors and sleek fixtures, quartz or granite counter tops, and luxury vinyl tile, used commercially for years due to its durability, and that offers either a wood or tile look.

“Consumers are looking for less work around the house, especially when cleaning their bathrooms, so the trend remodelers are seeing is more walk-in showers with frameless doors, because they’re just easier to maintain,” said Hicks.

Frameless doors and floating vanities help make the bathroom seem larger. Traditional tub and shower combos are out, with larger, more luxurious showers moving in. If any tubs are in, they’re free-standing, artsy models.

“People really like having that open feel. They don’t like, necessarily, feeling so built-in, so compartmentalized in the space any longer. They’re trying to more or less to take down the walls, have a much more spa feel,” said Wright.

Bathtubs are still important for families with small young children but master baths are definitely getting the royal spa treatment.

