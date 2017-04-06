2017 PLANE PULL PRESENTED BY ALLSTATE

Saturday, May 13, 2017

Join us for the 9th Annual Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House Plane Pull, presented by Allstate. This action-packed event combines strength, teamwork, and competitive spirit to raise funds for seriously ill children and their families staying at the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 13th from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Atlantic Aviation (next to the Philadelphia International Airport), located at 8375 Enterprise Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19153. Free parking will be available on-site. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and a continental breakfast will be provided to all attendees.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP

Participation Requirements

1. Teams of up to 20 can compete. Gather a group of friends, family members or colleagues to form your team.

2. All participants must be 18 years of age or older – sorry, no exceptions!

3. All participants must provide the last 4 digits of their Social Security Number (this is used for airport security purposes).

4. Each team member is required to raise a minimum of $125 or $2,500 per team which directly benefits the families staying at the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House.

5. As always, prizes will be awarded for overall fastest pull, top fundraising team, top individual fundraiser, and best team costumes

About the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House

The Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House supports families of seriously ill children by creating a community of comfort and hope. Our programs include two Ronald McDonald Houses, Ronald McDonald Family Rooms at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, and Ronald McDonald Camp. To learn more, please visit http://www.philarmh.org/or join our social media community on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is the nation’s largest publicly held personal lines insurer, protecting approximately 16 million households from life’s uncertainties through auto, home, life and other insurance offered through its Allstate, Esurance, Encompass and Answer Financial brand names. Now celebrating its 85th anniversary as an insurer, Allstate is widely known through the slogan “You’re In Good Hands With Allstate®.” Allstate agencies are in virtually every local community in America. In 2015, The Allstate Foundation, Allstate, its employees and agency owners gave $36 million to support local communities.