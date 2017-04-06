2 Pleas Entered In Court From Parents Of Amish Girls Found Living In Feasterville Home

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — The parents of several Amish girls found living in a Feasterville home have pleaded guilty or no contest to what prosecutors say was a scheme to gift the children to a man who helped them financially.

Girls Found In Bucks County Home, Man Charged With Sex Assault

The home-owner, Lee Kaplan is facing multiple counts of child rape and related charges, after 11-Amish girls were found in his home.

The parents of nine of those girls were also charged. The father, Daniel Stoltzfus has pleaded no contest to child endangerment, with a more serious conspiracy to commit statuatory rape being withdrawn.

The mother, Savilla Stoltzfus, pleading guilty to child endangerment.

Her attorney, Craig Penglase, says Savilla is the reason dozens of additional charges of child rape were filed against Kaplan.

“She had discussions with her minor children and told them that it was safe and appropriate to tell the truth what had happened to them at the hands of Mr. Kaplan.”

But Kaplan’s attorney is requesting the childrens’ statements be suppressed, he is also asking an out-of-county jury hear the case.