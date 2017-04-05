The Rich Zeoli Show 04/05/17

3PM – Steve Bannon has been removed from the National Security Council
320PM – Comparing how the media treats Chelsea compared to Ivanka
335 PM – No, Republicans didn’t just strip away your Internet privacy rights
4 PM – Many big construction firms not bidding on Trump’s proposed wall
415 PM – Political Correctness gone wild
430 PM – Rich talks with Rick Grimaldi who supports the 7th Circuit Court’s ruling
445 PM – Rich talks with Joe Murray who opposes the 7th Circuit Court Ruling
5PM – Rich interviews Richard Pollock regarding his story on Susan Rice
530 PM – CBS Scott Pelley insinuates Trump is responsible for Syrian Crime against Humanity