The Rich Zeoli Show 04/05/17

April 5, 2017 6:15 PM

3PM – Steve Bannon has been removed from the National Security Council

320PM – Comparing how the media treats Chelsea compared to Ivanka

335 PM –  No, Republicans didn’t just strip away your Internet privacy rights

4 PM – Many big construction firms not bidding on Trump’s proposed wall

415 PM – Political Correctness gone wild

430 PM –  Rich talks with Rick Grimaldi who supports  the 7th Circuit Court’s ruling

445 PM –  Rich talks  with Joe Murray who opposes the 7th Circuit Court Ruling

5PM – Rich interviews Richard Pollock regarding his story on Susan Rice

530 PM – CBS Scott Pelley insinuates Trump is responsible for Syrian Crime against Humanity

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Right Around The Corner
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia