The Internet Is Losing It Over ‘Peepza’: Peeps On A Pizza

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Easter is around the corner and Peeps are starting to pop up all over the place — including on top of a pizza.
Twitter user Austin Braun shared a photograph Sunday of several marshmallow Peeps melting on top of a cheese pizza, creating the internet sensation: Peepza.
This > pineapple pizza. 😍 pic.twitter.com/6aPAvc2Pey
— Austin Braun (@AustinOnSocial) April 2, 2017
And well, many online were outraged someone would even consider putting Peeps on a pizza.
@mashable this isn’t what Easter is about. Jesus didn’t die for this sin.
— cx (@cxcope) April 3, 2017
@AustinOnSocial This is a crime against both God and man.
— Becca 🇺🇸🖖🏻🏳️🌈 (@rebeccacaroline) April 2, 2017
peepza. i’m severely depressed https://t.co/47qQKD8eqX
— abby (@abbycolbyy) April 4, 2017
@AustinOnSocial … what have you done?!
— TM™ (@lnteIIigence) April 2, 2017
Meanwhile, some are loving the concept.
@AustinOnSocial I’d eat this.
— Rami (@ramigh) April 3, 2017
@CavsMax13 everyone is afraid of change but the history books will look favorably upon the delicious Peepza
— thats me (@IAmGund) April 4, 2017
And then there was this guy, who was just happy it wasn’t pineapple.
@AustinOnSocial I mean this looks awful but yes it is better than pineapple pizza.
— Scott (@firescotch) April 3, 2017