The Internet Is Loosing It Over ‘Peepza’: Peeps On A Pizza

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Easter is around the corner and Peeps are starting to pop up all over the place — including on top of a pizza.

Twitter user Austin Braun shared a photograph Sunday of several marshmallow Peeps melting on top of a cheese pizza, creating the internet sensation: Peepza.

And well, many online were outraged someone would even consider putting Peeps on a pizza.

@mashable this isn’t what Easter is about. Jesus didn’t die for this sin. — cx (@cxcope) April 3, 2017

@AustinOnSocial This is a crime against both God and man. — Becca 🇺🇸🖖🏻🏳️‍🌈 (@rebeccacaroline) April 2, 2017

Meanwhile, some are loving the concept.

@CavsMax13 everyone is afraid of change but the history books will look favorably upon the delicious Peepza — thats me (@IAmGund) April 4, 2017

And then there was this guy, who was just happy it wasn’t pineapple.