The Internet Is Loosing It Over ‘Peepza’: Peeps On A Pizza

April 5, 2017 10:49 PM
Filed Under: Peeps

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Easter is around the corner and Peeps are starting to pop up all over the place — including on top of a pizza.

Twitter user Austin Braun shared a photograph Sunday of several marshmallow Peeps melting on top of a cheese pizza, creating the internet sensation: Peepza.

And well, many online were outraged someone would even consider putting Peeps on a pizza.

Meanwhile, some are loving the concept.

And then there was this guy, who was just happy it wasn’t pineapple.

